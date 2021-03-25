Green Bay police investigating shots fired on Irwin Avenue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking people to avoid the 600-block of S. Irwin Ave. after reports of shots fired in the neighborhood near downtown Green Bay.

Police tell Action 2 News they were called about a shooting just after 1:20 P.M. and located shell casings. They don’t believe anyone was wounded. Officers are searching the neighborhood with the help of a K9 unit.

Police on the scene tell us they’re looking for two suspects. They don’t know a motive for the shooting.

Police advise drivers to detour on Webster Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.