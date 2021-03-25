Advertisement

Green Bay, Brown County leaders get COVID-19 vaccine

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach each received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

Both received their shot at Bellin Health’s clinic located inside the Lambeau Field atrium.

Mayor Genrich says he wants everyone who can get vaccinated to schedule one as soon as they can so the community can begin connecting again.

“This is serious. You know, once you are eligible, take a look at that list that is available on DHS’s website, on Bellin’s website, on Prevea’s website. If you are eligible, please sign up and get this shot,” Genrich said.

