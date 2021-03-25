Advertisement

Electric scooter rentals could come to Appleton

A safety demonstration on electric scooters is scheduled for this weekend.
A safety demonstration on electric scooters is scheduled for this weekend.(KOLN/KGIN)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The possibility of renting an electric scooter for a ride in Appleton, might soon be a reality.

A proposal is now before the city council, generating some excitement.

On College Avenue there could soon be a new mode of transportation as the city considers a proposal for a pilot program with Bird Rides, INC, that would deploy one hundred scooters, people would be able to rent.

Appleton Public Works Director Paula Vandehey said, “It’s a dockless, electronic scooter. There’s a lot of excitement, but also a lot of apprehension so that’s why we want to go with the pilot this year.”

Bird is an app based, scooter ride share program, based out of Santa Monica, California.

According to their website, customers can use the app to locate the nearest scooter, pay for it by the minute and then drop it off at a destination point.

Vandehey said, “They hire people within the community to manage the program and those folks would be responsible for keeping the scooters charged and redistribute them throughout the community.”

The scooter can go up to 15 miles an hour.

While the company encourages them, to be used on the road, and in bike lanes, Alderman Joe Martin says, they don’t belong on sidewalks.

“I love it, I will support it, but I will support it with certain regulations that other communities have done, and done it well,” added Martin.

Right now, Bird is in a number of cities, but Milwaukee is on only other one in Wisconsin.

The city council is expected to vote on the proposal April 7th.

If it passes, the scooters could arrive by late spring.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Bonde, Betty and Lucy Bellerud.
“When the trust is broken, who do you go to?” Family files complaint against local assisted living facility
Coronavirus generic
DHS: 15% of Wisconsin population has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 cases, deaths rise across Wisconsin
An early-morning fire at an assisted living facility in New York prompted the evacuation of...
Firefighter killed in assisted living home blaze identified

Latest News

Air purifiers installed at Austin Straubel
Some restaurants in the Green Bay area have expressed frustration with third-party delivery...
Green Bay area restaurants express frustration with online delivery services
“Heartbreaking”: Elder abuse and neglect reports filed in every corner of Wisconsin
“Heartbreaking”: Elder abuse and neglect reports filed in every corner of Wisconsin
File photo
“Heartbreaking”: Elder abuse and neglect reports filed in every corner of Wisconsin