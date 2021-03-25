Advertisement

Appleton moves COVID-19 testing site to old Family Video building

(Source: KEYC News Now)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s regional COVID-19 testing site is moving to the old Family Video building at 2700 E. Calumet Street.

Testing will be Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The new location opens March 31.

Here are the dates:

  • March 31
  • April 1-2
  • April 7-9
  • April 14-16
  • April 21-23
  • April 28-30
  • May 5-7
  • May 12-14
  • May 19-21
  • May 26-28

Testing is free. REGISTER HERE: https://www.appleton.org/residents/health/regional-covid-19-testing-site

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Chills
  • Muscle aches
  • Runny nose
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Loss of taste or smell

