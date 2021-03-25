Appleton moves COVID-19 testing site to old Family Video building

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s regional COVID-19 testing site is moving to the old Family Video building at 2700 E. Calumet Street.

Testing will be Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The new location opens March 31.

Here are the dates:

March 31

April 1-2

April 7-9

April 14-16

April 21-23

April 28-30

May 5-7

May 12-14

May 19-21

May 26-28

Testing is free. REGISTER HERE: https://www.appleton.org/residents/health/regional-covid-19-testing-site

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Sore throat

Headache

Chills

Muscle aches

Runny nose

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Loss of taste or smell

