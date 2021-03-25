Appleton moves COVID-19 testing site to old Family Video building
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s regional COVID-19 testing site is moving to the old Family Video building at 2700 E. Calumet Street.
Testing will be Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The new location opens March 31.
Here are the dates:
- March 31
- April 1-2
- April 7-9
- April 14-16
- April 21-23
- April 28-30
- May 5-7
- May 12-14
- May 19-21
- May 26-28
Testing is free. REGISTER HERE: https://www.appleton.org/residents/health/regional-covid-19-testing-site
COVID-19 SYMPTOMS
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Chills
- Muscle aches
- Runny nose
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Loss of taste or smell
