Advertisement

Air purifiers installed at Austin Straubel

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Air travelers may notice several air purification devices at Austin Straubel International Airport.

The airport is the first in the nation to get these devices, which company officials say use ultraviolet light to get rid of 99.99% of airborne pathogens, including the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

“There’s no better perfect place for us to begin than in a medium-sized airport here in the Midwest, where the people are good people and they understand what we’re trying to do, and are willing to work with us so that we can bring this technology,” said Paul Lockhart, the CEO of Novisphere.

These same devices were designed for hospitals and schools, and have also been used in restaurants and other high-traffic areas.

As Action 2 News previously reported, officials at Austin Straubel say they’re finally seeing their numbers return to those before the pandemic, with passengers approaching 1,000 per day.

Within the past year, airport officials implemented a new cleanliness campaign called “Flying GRB Means Clean”, and it was started to make sure passengers felt as safe as possible while flying during the pandemic.

Another Green Bay area transportation system, Green Bay Metro, installed air-purifying system on buses last year to fight COVID-19. Green Bay Metro was the first transit authority in the nation to install the purifying system in its entire fleet.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Bonde, Betty and Lucy Bellerud.
“When the trust is broken, who do you go to?” Family files complaint against local assisted living facility
Coronavirus generic
DHS: 15% of Wisconsin population has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 cases, deaths rise across Wisconsin
An early-morning fire at an assisted living facility in New York prompted the evacuation of...
Firefighter killed in assisted living home blaze identified

Latest News

A safety demonstration on electric scooters is scheduled for this weekend.
Electric scooter rentals could come to Appleton
Some restaurants in the Green Bay area have expressed frustration with third-party delivery...
Green Bay area restaurants express frustration with online delivery services
“Heartbreaking”: Elder abuse and neglect reports filed in every corner of Wisconsin
“Heartbreaking”: Elder abuse and neglect reports filed in every corner of Wisconsin
File photo
“Heartbreaking”: Elder abuse and neglect reports filed in every corner of Wisconsin