St. Norbert College announces in person, outdoor spring commencement

St. Norbert College outdoor commencement setup.
St. Norbert College outdoor commencement setup.(St. Norbert College)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Leaders at St. Norbert College announced Wednesday there will be an in person commencement ceremony this spring.

According to officials, the ceremony will take place outdoors on the college campus.

The weekend event will start with the baccalaureate Mass at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and the commencement ceremony will be held Sunday, May 16 at 11 a.m.

Officials say both events will take place on the quad just west of the Campus Center, and will be at the same location as the 2016 commencement ceremony. The quad is bordered by Main Hall and Sensenbrenner Hall.

CLICK HERE for details regarding commencement information such as tickets, emergency-weather plans and seating.

College officials say they’ll continue to monitor public health conditions, and will change plans as necessary.

