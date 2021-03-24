SHOWERS DEPART...

Advertisement

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Scattered rain showers will end before midnight. It will be a breezy night with possibly a few breaks in the clouds later on. Thursday should be dry during the day with clouds and a few sunny breaks. It will be a cooler day with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Keep watch on Thursday night into the early morning hours of Friday... As a storm passes by to our southeast, we may be grazed with some light rain, snow or mix...Or possibly some freezing drizzle. Odds favor southern areas, but even the north could see some of that freezing drizzle. If this event unfolds, obviously there could be some slick roads (or at least spots) later Thursday night into the start of Friday.

The next system arrives for the weekend. Some showers will fall Saturday. It is possible some mix occurs here as well - First in the early hours of Saturday... And then again at night. Sunday should be mostly dry. This will be a cooler weekend than last, with temperatures in the 40s.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NW BEC NE 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: NW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Showers ending. Wind weakens... some clearing possible. LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Cooler. Clouds may break for occasional sun. At night, rain or a mix at night (some ice?) - MAINLY SOUTH HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Daybreak ice possible, then partly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Chance of an early mix, then rain. At night, more mixing possible. HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Lingering daybreak mix? Clearing skies later. HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Breezy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain showers developing. HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Cooler. HIGH: 48

