REPORT: Packers re-sign TE Marcedes Lewis

“Big Dog” reportedly signs 2-year, $8 million deal
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) in action during the first half of an NFL...
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are bringing back “Big Dog.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero are reporting the Packers are re-signing tight end Marcedes Lewis.

Both reports say Lewis and the Packers agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal that includes guaranteed money. Schefter is reporting Lewis will get $4 million guaranteed, while Pelissero says the number is $2.1 million guaranteed.

Shortly after the reported signing, Lewis tweeted: “Obviously, making money is always in the car, but definitely not the driver, or the engine. But .. maybe sittin in the front seat with the window down. Year 16 .. run it.”

Lewis, who turns 37 in May, will play be on his 16th season in the NFL. He’s spent the last three seasons in Green Bay catching a total of four touchdowns, including three in 2020.

The locker room favorite has played an important role in the team’s run and pass blocking under Head Coach Matt LaFleur.

