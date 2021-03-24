Packers sign long snapper Fortunato

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have signed a long snapper, providing competition for the spot.

On Wednesday, team officials announced the signing of Joe Fortunato.

Fortunato was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017, and also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2020 offseason, according to the team.

Prior to that, the Packers say Fortunato was a walk-on for the University of Delaware Blue Hens, and played in 46 games, serving as the snapper on punts for four seasons and the snapper on placements for his final two years.

Wednesday’s announcement means there will now be competition for Hunter Bradley.

Competition for Hunter Bradley, who will need to be better than he was last year. https://t.co/EBans0esvY — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 24, 2021

Bradley was drafted by the Packers in 2018 during the seventh round, and was the 239th overall pick.

