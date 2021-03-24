Advertisement

Packers sign long snapper Fortunato

Packers Logo
Packers Logo(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have signed a long snapper, providing competition for the spot.

On Wednesday, team officials announced the signing of Joe Fortunato.

Fortunato was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017, and also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2020 offseason, according to the team.

Prior to that, the Packers say Fortunato was a walk-on for the University of Delaware Blue Hens, and played in 46 games, serving as the snapper on punts for four seasons and the snapper on placements for his final two years.

Wednesday’s announcement means there will now be competition for Hunter Bradley.

Bradley was drafted by the Packers in 2018 during the seventh round, and was the 239th overall pick.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Bonde, Betty and Lucy Bellerud.
“When the trust is broken, who do you go to?” Family files complaint against local assisted living facility
Coronavirus generic
DHS: 15% of Wisconsin population has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
The Brown Co. Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for Nancy Funk on March 22, 2021.
Missing Allouez woman found, Silver Alert canceled
Police investigate a possible drive-by shooting on Green Bay's east side. March 23, 2021.
Police investigating possible drive-by shooting on Green Bay’s east side

Latest News

Fond du Lac senior S/RB Braelon Allen practices as the Cardinals prepare for the spring...
Fond du Lac and “Man Child” Braelon Allen prepare for spring season
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) in action against the Chicago Bears during the...
Packers sign CB Kevin King to one-year deal
Game night at Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.
Packers mailing ticket offers to Brown County residents
The Notre Dame High School Varsity football team practices in Green Bay as they prepare for...
Notre Dame prepares for wild spring football schedule