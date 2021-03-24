Outagamie County hosts Q&A about COVID-19 vaccines

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Though more people have started getting their COVID-19 vaccines, people still have plenty of questions about them. Outagamie County officials took time Wednesday to host a public Q&A to try to provide some answers.

Plenty of eligible people in Outagamie County are filing into the Fox Cities Exhibition Center to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The county public health office reports that 24.4% of residents have gotten their first dose of the vaccine, while 14.4% are fully vaccinated.

“We’ve been doing this since February, and it’s been a real success for our community,” said Outagamie County Public Health Officer Natalie Vandeveld.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson hosted a Facebook Live session with the County’s Department of Health and Human Services Director John Rathman and Vandeveld.

Much of the conversation was spent providing information about the vaccination process.

“You’re going to get a vaccination card when you get you vaccine. Keep that vaccination card in a safe place even after a second dose,” said Rathman. “You likely will need it at some point in time to prove your vaccination status.”

“After you receive the vaccine, there might be some side effects and that includes a sore arm, some fatigue, some tiredness and a slight fever, but that’s your normal reaction to receiving a vaccine,” said Vandeveld. “It’s your body developing that immune system after that vaccine is being administered.”

But they also addressed what people can do after being fully vaccinated.

Noting that while the vaccines protect against severe COVID symptoms, there is a reason why vaccinated people are still asked to participate in public health safety measures.

“How long that vaccine protection is and how much the vaccine protects against the variants we’re seeing across the United States is still under investigation,” said Vandeveld. “We really have to wait to see that data.”

People can view the full conversation on the Outagamie County Public Health Division Facebook page.

