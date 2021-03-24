Oshkosh council gives the green light for Waterfest concerts to return

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A popular outdoor concert venue is returning this summer, at least on a limited basis.

On Tuesday night, the Oshkosh city council approved a special event permit for Waterfest.

After staying dark last summer because of COVID, the Leach Amphitheater could soon be hosting concerts, as organizers of Waterfest say they’re beginning to book talent.

Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce President and CEO John Casper said, “We’re starting to talk to acts. We have a couple booked from a previous year that are coming back that we’ve scheduled on the 17th and the following Thursday in June.”

Council members unanimously gave the okay, but the agreement also calls for some social distancing restrictions.

“It has to be financially successful so we’ve reached a tentative agreement with them and we’re presenting it to council to limit the attendance prior to July 1st at 4,000 which is about 50 percent capacity. It’s an outdoor venue so we think that 50 percent capacity is acceptable,” said City Manager Mark Rohloff.

After July 1st, attendance will increase to 6,000 people, which is roughly 75% capacity.

The schedule this summer will be slightly condensed with only about six to eight concerts, and the hope is to announce those acts by late April.

Casper added, “Thursday nights as you know in downtown Oshkosh during Waterfest are streaming with people. Bars and restaurants are full. People you know are meeting on another you know and just being active again so it’s huge for the community it’s huge for kind of a confidence lifter, and builder for us as a city.”

Organizers also expect the demand to be there as the vaccination rate, continues to climb.

