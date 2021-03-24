Advertisement

March 24 marks six years since killing of Trooper Casper

Courtesy: Department of Justice / Wisconsin State Patrol
Courtesy: Department of Justice / Wisconsin State Patrol(WEAU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been six years since Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Trevor Casper was killed in the line of duty.

Casper was killed on March 24, 2015. The trooper, a Kiel native, was on his first solo assignment when he was alerted to a suspect to an earlier bank robbery and homicide that happened in Wausaukee.

Trooper Casper spotted the suspect’s vehicle on I-41 in Fond du Lac. The suspect pulled into the parking lot of a Pick ‘n Save store and shot Trooper Casper three times. Casper, wounded, was able to return fire on the suspect.

Trooper Casper died on the way to the hospital. He was 21 years old.

A memorial bench for Trooper Casper sits outside the Pick ‘n Save store.

Courtesy: WBAY
Courtesy: WBAY(WEAU)

Trooper Casper’s name was added to a fallen officers memorial wall in Washington, D.C. He was also added to the State of Wisconsin Fire & Police Hall of Fame.

Today marks the 6th anniversary of the line of duty death of Trooper Trevor Casper. On March 24, 2015, Trooper Trevor...

Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

REST IN PEACE TROOPER TREVOR CASPER End of Watch 03-24-15

Posted by Kiel Police Department on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Bonde, Betty and Lucy Bellerud.
“When the trust is broken, who do you go to?” Family files complaint against local assisted living facility
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Coronavirus generic
DHS: 15% of Wisconsin population has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine
The Brown Co. Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for Nancy Funk on March 22, 2021.
Missing Allouez woman found, Silver Alert canceled
Police investigate a possible drive-by shooting on Green Bay's east side. March 23, 2021.
Police investigating possible drive-by shooting on Green Bay’s east side

Latest News

WATCH: De Pere students learn at flex farm
De Pere students learn about agriculture through hydroponics
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy and rainy
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy and rainy
Beas Rizo
Man formally charged following weekend stabbing in Green Bay
Green Bay city leaders work to build trust with local AAPI community
Green Bay city leaders work to build trust with local AAPI community