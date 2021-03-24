March 24 marks six years since killing of Trooper Casper

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been six years since Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Trevor Casper was killed in the line of duty.

Casper was killed on March 24, 2015. The trooper, a Kiel native, was on his first solo assignment when he was alerted to a suspect to an earlier bank robbery and homicide that happened in Wausaukee.

Trooper Casper spotted the suspect’s vehicle on I-41 in Fond du Lac. The suspect pulled into the parking lot of a Pick ‘n Save store and shot Trooper Casper three times. Casper, wounded, was able to return fire on the suspect.

Trooper Casper died on the way to the hospital. He was 21 years old.

A memorial bench for Trooper Casper sits outside the Pick ‘n Save store.

Trooper Casper’s name was added to a fallen officers memorial wall in Washington, D.C. He was also added to the State of Wisconsin Fire & Police Hall of Fame.

Today marks the 6th anniversary of the line of duty death of Trooper Trevor Casper. On March 24, 2015, Trooper Trevor... Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

On March 24, 2015 we tragically lost a hero! Today members of the FDL Police Department take time to honor and remember WI State Trooper Trevor Casper. Trooper Casper gave his life in protection of our City. Members of the Fond du Lac Police Department will never forget Trevor! pic.twitter.com/PyoowpQlcq — Fond du Lac Police (@fdlpolice) March 24, 2021

REST IN PEACE TROOPER TREVOR CASPER End of Watch 03-24-15 Posted by Kiel Police Department on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

