March 24 marks six years since killing of Trooper Casper
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been six years since Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Trevor Casper was killed in the line of duty.
Casper was killed on March 24, 2015. The trooper, a Kiel native, was on his first solo assignment when he was alerted to a suspect to an earlier bank robbery and homicide that happened in Wausaukee.
Trooper Casper spotted the suspect’s vehicle on I-41 in Fond du Lac. The suspect pulled into the parking lot of a Pick ‘n Save store and shot Trooper Casper three times. Casper, wounded, was able to return fire on the suspect.
Trooper Casper died on the way to the hospital. He was 21 years old.
A memorial bench for Trooper Casper sits outside the Pick ‘n Save store.
Trooper Casper’s name was added to a fallen officers memorial wall in Washington, D.C. He was also added to the State of Wisconsin Fire & Police Hall of Fame.
