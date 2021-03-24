Manitowoc County man pleads guilty to federal child-sex abuse charges

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Two Rivers man will be sentenced to at least 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to child sexual abuse charges.

Timothy Tetzlaff, 59, pleaded guilty this week to one count of production of child pornography and one count of interstate travel with intent to engage a minor in criminal sexual activity. Convictions of these crimes carry 15 years to life in prison.

Tetzlaff was arrested in Manitowoc County last year. Prosecutors say he engaged in inappropriate touching and sexual contact with three children over the course of years, when they were as young as 8 years old. Prosecutors say Tetzlaff met two of the victims through a mentorship program and was able to spend long spans of unsupervised time with them.

Tetzlaff will be sentenced in federal court in Green Bay at the end of June. Online records show the case on 19 state charges in Manitowoc County is still open, but Tetzlaff had a settlement conference scheduled with the district attorney on the charges of first degree child-sexual assault/intercourse with a person under 12; repeated sexual assault of the same child, at least 3 violations of 1st degree sexual assault; exposing genitals to a child; and possession of child pornography.

