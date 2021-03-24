Man formally charged following weekend stabbing in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man has been formally charged after allegedly injuring a man during a weekend stabbing.

Court documents state 37-year-old Efrain Beas-Rizo has been charged with the following:

First Degree Reckless Injury, Use of a Dangerous Weapon - Felony

Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinols (THC) - Misdemeanor

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Misdemeanor

Disorderly Conduct, Use of a Dangerous Weapon - Misdemeanor

The charges were filed Tuesday following an incident Sunday afternoon at an apartment building on Randall Court.

RELATED: Green Bay Police; 1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following disturbance between tenants

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to the 100 block of Randall Court for a weapons call at 3:43 p.m. on March 21, with a report of a man who was stabbed with a knife. Reports also said the suspect and victim were in separate apartments.

When officers, arrived, documents say the found the victim, identified as a 37-year-old man with the initials of “W.E.M.”, covered in blood, with three large cuts on his forehead, forearm, and had several cuts and a large piece of flesh missing.

Documents say they helped the man and his three-year-old daughter outside of the apartment complex and into an ambulance.

According to documents, officers went to Beas-Rizo’s apartment to try and contact him by phone, however several attempts went unanswered.

Beas-Rizo eventually opened his door and obeyed commands before being taken into custody. Court documents say officers could see a keychain with a small knife attached in plain sight.

Officers were able to gain a search warrant for the apartment, and a forensic analyst was also sent to the scene.

During that search, documents say another kitchen-style knife was found near the sink in the kitchen, but didn’t appear to have any blood stains on it. Officers still took it as evidence, and they also found a box cutter under the couch.

Eventually, police say they found marijuana and a pipe in the apartment.

While being interviewed at the hospital, W.E.M. reportedly told police there was a prior incident between the two men years ago in the complex parking lot. During that incident, he told police he pulled into the lot, and Beas-Rizo walked in front of his vehicle, and tapped on the hood. W.E.M. asked if Beas-Rizo was okay, and thought it was over.

However, a few days ago, W.E.M. said the man brought it up again, and on the 16th, Beas-Rizo took swings at him, and hit him in the head. He also allegedly told the victim “That’s for hitting me with your car, motherf*****. I’m going to kill you.”

W.E.M. then told police he ran away as Beas-Rizo was digging in his pockets.

On Sunday, March 21, W.E.M. told police h was doing laundry in the basement and began walking up the east stairwell while Beas-Rizo walked down the west stairwell.

That’s when Beas-Rizo allegedly said “I told you what would happen the last time,” and began swinging at W.E.M. in the hallway.

Documents say W.E.M. started fighting back, and he said with his adrenaline running, he didn’t feel that he was getting stabbed.

Once W.E.M. felt dripping, court documents say he went into his apartment, where his three-year-old daughter was, and locked the door. Documents say the girl wasn’t present for the stabbing in the hallway.

Beas-Rizo is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

If he posts bond, he is to not possess any weapons, have contact, or contact with the victim’s home or business.

His next court hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on April 6.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.