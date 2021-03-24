Advertisement

Kiel police search for man who attempted to enter, entered homes Tuesday morning

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for a man who went into several homes Tuesday morning in the Kiel area.

Police say a man walked into three homes through unlocked doors in the area of Fremont Street, 6th Street and 7th Street, giving different excuses about why he was there.

At a fourth home, the person living there met him at the door, and didn’t let him in.

According to police, the man didn’t threaten or harm anyone, and left peacefully when confronted by the residents.

Additional reports were made throughout the day to Kiel Police, for a total of seven incidents. Police say the similar reports were made from 12th Street.

Officials say all seven incidents happened between 8:30 and 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Kiel Police, similar reports came from people in New Holstein even earlier Tuesday morning, around 7 a.m..

Police describe the man as a young African-American man in his late teens-20′s, thinly built, weighs 160-180 pounds, was wearing dark colored pants and shirt, as well as a knit stocking cap with dreadlocks or braided hair that was pulled back. He was driving a dark Volkswagen with possible front-end damage and may have had chrome trim.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police, or through Crime Stoppers.

Home owners or business owners who have security cameras are being asked to check footage.

As a precaution, the incidents caused Kiel schools to go into a partial lockdown for a few hours, and ended at 11 a.m.

**UPDATE 3:45PM** Since the last update we received two additional reports of the same type of incident for a total of 7...

Posted by Kiel Police Department on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

