Kathryn Zooms with students from Menominee, Mich.

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis./MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Action 2 News This Morning anchor Kathryn Bracho visited with students in the virtual program at Blesch Intermediate School in Menominee, Mich.

It was a Zoom visit with grades 3-6.

Kathryn chatted with grade 6 about their newscast Zoom for Your Room.

She says the kids will make great journalists some day.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

