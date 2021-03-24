Kathryn Zooms with students from Menominee, Mich.
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis./MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Action 2 News This Morning anchor Kathryn Bracho visited with students in the virtual program at Blesch Intermediate School in Menominee, Mich.
It was a Zoom visit with grades 3-6.
Kathryn chatted with grade 6 about their newscast Zoom for Your Room.
She says the kids will make great journalists some day.
