INTERVIEW: Virtual concert provides real help to NEW Zoo

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Zoos and aquariums across the country had to close or restrict attendance during the pandemic. They still had hungry mouths to feed and lives to care for, even with less visitor money coming in.

An online, pay-per-view concert, “All Together for Animals,” is headlined by Brad Paisley and featuring other country artists on March 31 to help the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and its members, including the NEW Zoo in Brown County.

Jeff Alexander talks with NEW Zoo Education & Volunteer Programs Coordinator Angela Kawski-Kroening about the zoo’s struggles through the pandemic, how the animals responded to the lack of visitors, and what the concert means to the local zoo.

CLICK HERE to buy tickets to the broadcast. Using this link, half of the price of admission goes back to NEW Zoo, and any extra amount you choose to donate goes to the zoo.

