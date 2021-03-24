Green Bay city leaders work to build trust with local AAPI community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and the police department are standing in solidarity with the Asian American Pacific Island(AAPI) Community after a rash of hate crimes across the country in recent weeks and over the last year.

“I think we have been voicing our concerns since the beginning of the pandemic but it’s been minimized,” said Tara Yang, an AAPI Community Advocate.

We first showed you last year how the Main Oriental Market, owned by Yang’s family, was the target of vandalism after someone spray painted hateful messages about COVID-19 on several vehicles.

“I reached out to the police department and they said it wasn’t considered a hate crime because there weren’t hate crimes really reported, so they had nothing to classify it with or to compare it with,” said Yang.

That’s one reason why city leaders are now working harder to build trust within the AAPI community in the wake of recent hate crimes across the country.

“We have to have that open communication with all communities within the community and today is just step one with the Asian American Pacific Islander community to make sure we have that open communication with them,” said Commander Kevin Warych of the Green Bay Police Dept.

“We need to have a united front, so that people understand that we have a group here that will put together an actionable plan and not just a blank statement on a piece of paper saying we are standing with you, but we are going to take action,” said Yang.

Part of that action plan is bringing members of the AAPI community to the table as part of the city’s equal rights ordinance.

“We’re still in the process of putting together the equal rights commission that goes along with that ordinance and we would really like to have some membership from the Asian American community on that body,” said Mayor Eric Genrich.

Yang says currently there is no formal AAPI organization locally, but is encouraging people to step up and speak out.

“I do welcome anyone who wants to start a group or who has ideas to reach out to the city and they do have coordinators there who are willing to work with the AAPI community to get something started,” said Yang.

She along with the police department is also encouraging people to speak out about hate crimes.

“That’s what’s concerning about all of this, when crimes do go unreported and my first question is, why? Do they not trust the police department? Do they not have that open communication with the police department? Which I’m trying to correct or trying to build; and most importantly, we want to stop these crimes from occurring. If they are going unreported, we don’t know about it so we can’t act on it,” said Commander Warych.

