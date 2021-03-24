Evers OKs plan for Ho-Chunk casino in Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed off on the Ho-Chunk Nation’s plans to open a casino and entertainment complex in Beloit. The U.S. Department of the Interior in April approved taking 32 acres in Beloit into trust for the purpose of developing the complex.

Federal law gives governors the power to approve or reject off-reservation casinos. Evers promised in 2018 when he was running for governor he would approve the project.

He announced Wednesday he is concurring with the federal decision, saying the project will create thousands of jobs.

The Department of the Interior now must issue a final determination on taking the land into trust and Evers and the Ho-Chunk must amend the tribe’s gaming compact with the state.

