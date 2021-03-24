Advertisement

Evers OKs plan for Ho-Chunk casino in Beloit

Preliminary renderings of the proposed Beloit Ho-Chunk Casino &amp;amp; Resort
Preliminary renderings of the proposed Beloit Ho-Chunk Casino &amp;amp; Resort(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed off on the Ho-Chunk Nation’s plans to open a casino and entertainment complex in Beloit. The U.S. Department of the Interior in April approved taking 32 acres in Beloit into trust for the purpose of developing the complex.

Federal law gives governors the power to approve or reject off-reservation casinos. Evers promised in 2018 when he was running for governor he would approve the project.

He announced Wednesday he is concurring with the federal decision, saying the project will create thousands of jobs.

The Department of the Interior now must issue a final determination on taking the land into trust and Evers and the Ho-Chunk must amend the tribe’s gaming compact with the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Bonde, Betty and Lucy Bellerud.
“When the trust is broken, who do you go to?” Family files complaint against local assisted living facility
Coronavirus generic
DHS: 15% of Wisconsin population has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
The Brown Co. Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for Nancy Funk on March 22, 2021.
Missing Allouez woman found, Silver Alert canceled
Police investigate a possible drive-by shooting on Green Bay's east side. March 23, 2021.
Police investigating possible drive-by shooting on Green Bay’s east side

Latest News

cert
Chambers Island CERT members offer support to first responders
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 cases, deaths rise across Wisconsin
Timothy Tetzlaff is charged in Manitowoc County and U.S. federal court with sex crimes...
Manitowoc County man pleads guilty to federal child-sex abuse charges
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos gives the Republican response to the Governor's State of the State...
Assembly Speaker calls on businesses to bring workers back in July