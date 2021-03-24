Donald Driver works with son on shoe line meant to empower young men and families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver has a new project he’s been working on with his 17 year-old son Cristian. As a humanitarian, Driver hopes to empower future generations, particularly in the Black community for years to come.

Driver’s decision to partner with Moral Code, a leather footwear company, came from his love of shoes, but also his desire to empower others through fashion.

“I grew up in a generation with shoes passed down, and now we want to try to limit that and give these young men their own opportunity to be confident in their own selves and mark can tell you better than I will, we always say if you look good, you feel good, you’ve got to have confidence,” said Donald Driver, now an Ambassador for Moral Code.

CEO of Moral Code, Mark Kohlenberg, is from the Green Bay area. He said, “Donald didn’t come to us with a desire to put his name on a product, Donald came to us really with a need to help people.”

In partnering with Driver and his son, the company is committed to contributing to the Donald Driver Foundation supporting career development initiatives for underprivileged kids and families.

So often a professional wardrobe is a financial burden.

“Frankly, I’m glad we found each other in this joint purpose to really empower disadvantaged kids, and make them feel much more positive about themselves, and it kinds of finally completes the circle for us and gives meaning to our brand name, that’s been around for a while,” said Kohlenberg.

Each shoe Driver worked on with his son has a carefully selected name (Discover, Thrive,Passion,Purpose), all with a message that will help someone put their best foot forward.

“Believe in yourself, have confidence in yourself, don’t let anyone else define who you are. The only person that can define you is you, because at the end of the day, you’re the one that you see everyday when you look in the mirror, there’s nobody else behind you, it’s just you,” said Driver.

