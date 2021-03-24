De Pere students learn about agriculture through hydroponics

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s National Agriculture Week. Students at De Pere High School are learning about new equipment and growing food.

One of the pieces of equipment is a vertical tower for hydroponics. It allows you to grow plants without soil. Liquid nutrients are added to the water supply.

Nutrients at the bottom and a light source in the center help the plants grow.

Students are growing lettuce in the vertical tower. The lettuce is used for salads and wraps served by the food service program.

“We talk about what nutrient levels lettuce needs to grow and how you can gain something from a little seed and produce like 25 pounds of lettuce, so I think the benefit is they get to see they grew this and students get to taste it and eat it,” says Adam Wolf, Agriculture Teacher, De Pere High School.

The De Pere School District purchased the flex farm in 2019 through a grant.

