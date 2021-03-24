COVID-19 cases, deaths rise across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin is quickly approaching 3 out of 4 senior adults starting or finishing their COVID-19 vaccinations. The latest figures from the state Department of Health Services (DHS) on Wednesday show 73.2% of adults 65 and older received at least one dose of vaccine, and 51% of that age group finished their vaccine regimen. That’s better than the national numbers showing 70% getting a vaccine and 43% fully vaccinated (see related story).

Almost 58,000 more doses (57,912) of COVID-19 vaccines were administered than the state’s last report. That’s the most in four days and boosts the 7-day average to 49,961 “shots in the arm” per day.

It translates into 1,534,154 Wisconsin residents getting one of the vaccines, which is almost 40,000 more people (39,633) than the last report. That’s 26.3% of the state population.

The DHS says almost 900,000 people in the state (893,146) are fully vaccinated, or 15.3% of the population. That’s 18,262 more people than previously reported. An average 22,020 people a day are completing their vaccinations. These reports can reflect people vaccinated in the last few days as vaccinators’ reports continue coming in.

According to a new breakdown by the DHS, people vaccinated in the state have received:

1,277,925 doses of Pfizer vaccine

1,119,681 doses of Moderna vaccine

45,090 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The vaccine is now available to people who can check at least one box on a long list of medical conditions, from mild asthma or being overweight to cancer and chronic kidney disease (see related story).

Wisconsin’s data on coronavirus testing, deaths and other metrics was delayed because of an unspecified glitch. We’re able to separate most of Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s data.

On Tuesday, the state added 11 COVID-19 deaths, and on Wednesday it added 10 more. The death toll is 6,597 people since the state’s first COVID-19 deaths last March. The death rate remained at 1.15% of all known cases for a 16th day. Despite these higher numbers, the state is averaging just 6 deaths per day, thanks to four of the last 7 days being single digits and two days with no deaths added.

Over the past two days, deaths were added in Brown (2), Columbia, Fond du Lac (2), Marathon, Milwaukee (6), Oconto, Outagamie, Racine (4), Rock, Taylor, Vernon, Vilas, Waukesha (2) and Waupaca counties. Death totals were revised in Burnett, Kenosha and Lincoln counties.

Wednesday, the state reported 776 positive coronavirus tests, the most since February 25 when there were 840 new cases. That’s more cases than the last two days combined. On Tuesday, the state had 353 new cases. By our calculations, the 7-day average jumped from 387 cases a day to 453, the highest it’s been since the first days of March.

Those 776 postive results were out of 5,514 tests, which is a daily positivity rate of 14% looking at just people being tested for the first time or testing positive. When you look at all tests, including people tested multiple times, the 7-day average is 2.5%, climbing back to where it was on February 25 when that positivity rate was on the decline.

To date, 573,899 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The state reports 560,775 people have recovered (97.7% of cases), though some may feel lingering effects of their infections. There are 6,368 people who are considered active cases (1.1% of cases), meaning they were identified in the last 30 days.

WEDNESDAY’S VACCINATION PROGRESS IN NORTHEASTERN WISCONSIN

County (Population) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) 68,119 (25.7%) 40,767 (15.4%) Calumet (50,089) 11,708 (23.4%) 6,881 (13.7%) Dodge (87,839) 18,595 (21.2%) 11,239 (12.8%) Door (27,668) 9,997 (36.1%) 5,931 (21.4%) Fond du Lac (103,403) 25,032 (24.2%) 17,217 (16.7%) Forest (9,004) 2,567 (28.5%) 1,847 (20.5%) Florence (4,295) 1,093 (25.4%) 843 (19.6%) Green Lake (18,913) 4,986 (26.4%) 3,406 (18.0%) Kewaunee (20,434) 4,869 (23.8%) 2,718 (13.3%) Manitowoc (78,981) 21,772 (27.6%) 12,299 (15.6%) Marinette (40,350) 9,420 (23.3%) 5,820 (14.4%) Menominee (4,556) 1,776 (39.0%) 953 (20.9%) Oconto (37,930) 9,241 (24.4%) 5,802 (15.3%) Outagamie (187,885) 45,806 (24.4%) 27,147 (14.4%) Shawano (40,899) 9,457 (23.1%) 5,104 (12.5%) Sheboygan (115,340) 29,624 (25.7%) 14,830 (12.9%) Waupaca (50,990) 12,145 (23.8%) 7,512 (14.7%) Waushara (24,443) 5,561 (22.8%) 3,849 (15.7%) Winnebago (171,907) 43,507 (25.3%) 27,215 (15.8%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 1,534,154 (26.3%) 893,146 (15.3%)

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The state reports 72 people were hospitalized in the last 24 hours, following 56 hospitalizations the day before. Those are above the 7-day average of 45 hospitalizations per day.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, as of Tuesday there wre 217 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state’s 136 hospitals. Out of those, 59 are in the intensive care unit. This continues a rising trend after fewer than 200 total COVID-19 patients across the state on Sunday.

The WHA says there are a combined 262 ICU beds open, or 17.87% of the state’s ICU beds. There are 2,056 hospital beds of all types -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- available, or 18.4%. These beds are for all patients, not just people being treated for COVID-19, and not every available bed can be occupied if a hospital doesn’t have the necessary medical and service staff to support a patient in them.

In the eight-county Fox Valley region, 13 hospitals are treating 15 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, an increase of five from Monday. Out of those, one patient is in the ICU, a figure that held steady from the past 24 hours. These hospitals have 13 intensive care unit beds (12.5%) and 116 of all beds (13.59%) open.

Meanwhile, in the seven-county Northeast region, there are 29 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, an increase of 8 from Monday. Meanwhile, there are nine patients in the ICU, an increase of one from the past 24 hours. There are a total of 19 ICU beds open (9.17%) and 182 of all types of medical beds 19.03%) open in the region’s 10 hospitals.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS - includes updates from Tuesday and Wednesday due to technical problems with the state’s reporting Tuesday (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,611 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,193 cases (+3) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,505 cases (+9) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,068 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 30,579 cases (+44) (229 deaths) (+2)

Buffalo – 1,324 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,222 cases (cases revised -3 by state) (22 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Calumet – 5,565 (+12) (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,160 cases (+11) (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,163 cases (+2) (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,149 cases (+7) (56 deaths) (+1)

Crawford – 1,676 cases (+5) (17 deaths)

Dane – 41,720 (+83) (288 deaths)

Dodge – 11,549 cases (+17) (158 deaths)

Door – 2,484 cases (+16) (21 deaths)

Douglas – 3,717 cases (+13) (29 deaths)

Dunn – 4,340 cases (+10) (30 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,187 cases (+26) (105 deaths)

Florence - 428 cases (+3) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,052 cases (+9) (103 deaths) (+2)

Forest - 933 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,716 cases (+4) (83 deaths)

Green – 3,297 cases (+19) (16 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,528 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,939 cases (+4) (10 deaths)

Iron - 561 cases (+3) (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,584 cases (+1) (27 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,020 cases (+18) (106 deaths)

Juneau - 3,036 cases (+2) (20 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,919 cases (+18) (303 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Kewaunee – 2,355 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,365 cases (+25) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,487 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Langlade - 1,942 cases (+1) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,931 cases (+1) (58 deaths) (deaths revised -2 by state)

Manitowoc – 7,329 cases (+15) (67 deaths)

Marathon – 13,824 cases (+5) (184 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 3,991 cases (+5) (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,324 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Menominee - 794 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 99,933 (+242) (1,255 deaths) (+6)

Monroe – 4,369 cases (+6) (34 deaths)

Oconto – 4,316 cases (+5) (49 deaths) (+1)

Oneida - 3,471 cases (+8) (68 deaths)

Outagamie – 19,741 cases (+36) (198 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee – 7,809 cases (+27) (81 deaths)

Pepin – 816 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,582 cases (cases revised -7 by state) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,021 cases (+10) (45 deaths)

Portage – 6,534 cases (+6) (66 deaths)

Price – 1,174 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,599 cases (+68) (335 deaths) (+4)

Richland - 1,297 cases (+6) (15 deaths)

Rock – 14,665 cases (+29) (165 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,280 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,426 cases (+16) (44 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,554 cases (+4) (22 deaths)

Shawano – 4,623 cases (+3) (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,185 cases (+13) (133 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,637 cases (+11) (47 deaths)

Taylor - 1,798 cases (+2) (23 deaths) (+1)

Trempealeau – 3,425 cases (+3) (37 deaths)

Vernon – 1,868 cases (+4) (38 deaths) (+1)

Vilas - 2,184 cases (+4) (39 deaths) (+1)

Walworth – 8,981 cases (+32) (133 deaths)

Washburn – 1,341 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,022 cases (+45) (139 deaths)

Waukesha – 41,696 cases (+122) (498 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca – 4,770 cases (+7) (117 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 2,120 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (31 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,367 cases (+24) (186 deaths)

Wood – 6,728 cases (+4) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 284 cases (+1) (1 death)

Baraga - 516 cases (+3) (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 792 cases (+9) (24 deaths)

Delta – 2,735 cases (+5) (66 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,167 cases (+2) (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 960 cases (+4) (21 deaths)

Houghton – 2,239 cases (+3) (31 deaths)

Iron – 868 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 124 cases (+2) (1 death)

Luce – 134 cases

Mackinac - 306 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,554 cases (+18) (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,643 cases (+1) (39 deaths) (+1)

Ontonagon – 374 cases (+3) (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 237 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

