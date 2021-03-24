Chambers Island CERT members offer support to first responders

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - As we inch closer to the summer, many people will be going on vacations, even staying at summer homes and cabins.

But what happens if there’s an emergency?

One community in Door County is hoping others follow its lead by creating a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

“We have a lot of visitors,” said De Pere Fire Chief Alan Matzke. “Outdoor activities, since pandemic, have taken off so last summer saw lots of visitors to island.”

Chambers Island is almost ten miles off the coast of Door County and is home to about 50 private cabins.

Chief Matzke said the island is about a 45 minute board ride to the mainland, making every second count when responding to an emergency.

“In 2006, my son Matt got in an ATV accident and was critically injured on island,” said Chief Matzke. “The community tried to help and did everything they could to help, but they didn’t know what to do and didn’t have any equipment.

With a willingness to help, but no tools, Chief Matzke helped create CERT, a Community Emergency Response Team on the island.

“It’s the community providing its own service to the community,” said Chief Matzke.

The idea is popular out west where average citizens receive basic training to help with brush fires, mud slides and other natural disasters. Chief Matzke took that ide and brought it to the remote island by hosting hour-long training sessions every Saturday in the summer.

“What do you do for 45 minutes if... and then you fill in the blank,” said Chief Matzke. “What do we do for 45 minutes if there’s a heart attack, what do we do for 45 minutes if there’s a fire? and then we train for those.”

CERT members go through training for water rescues, fire fighting and medical emergencies. Chief Matzke said anyone on the island is welcome to attend, it’s all inclusive.

“We have people who are from 16 to 60, really older than that, 60-75 so pretty broad spectrum,” said Berkovitz. “We are first responders until others show up.”

“If you are a member of the community and want to help, come and help,” said Chief Matzke. “Whatever skill set you have, we will put you to work. It may be simple like bringing food and water to people or moving equipment. There’s always a job for you and you’re always welcome.”

Gibraltar’s Assistant Fire Chief Jerrad Anderson said knowing CERT members are prepared for anything just adds another level of support. Chambers Island falls under Gibraltar’s jurisdiction.

“With Chambers Island about a half hour away, anything we can do to get things moving before we get there, is a benefit,” said Assistant Chief Anderson.

Chief Matzke said that was certainly true last year when battling a grass fire.

“It spread rapidly and it took every islander that was there to help,” said Chief Matzke.

Chief Matzke hopes other communities follow their lead and create a CERT within their own community.

“In this day and age when anything serious happens, emergency responders can get overwhelmed quickly, so to have that layer of support is critical,” said Chief Matzke.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.