BREEZY TODAY WITH PERIODS OF RAIN

Rain showers will continue through daybreak, then there may be a bit of a morning lull. But, additional periods of rain can be expected through the day. Skies will be cloudy and temperatures should rise into the 50s thanks to a breezy south wind gusting to 30 mph.

Any rain should wrap up by this evening, and some light mix is possible across northern areas as that happens. Skies may clear some overnight as lows slip into the mid 30s. Clouds will fill back in over the course of Thursday, and temperatures will be more seasonable for late-March with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

As a strong area of low pressure passes to our southeast late Thursday, rain showers could develop across eastern Wisconsin. Areas west of the Fox Cities have a better chance of staying dry. As lows settle into the upper 20s at night, snow and icy rain/drizzle become possible. You’ll need to watch for some slippery roads early Friday.

We should get into some sunshine Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 40s and a blustery northeast wind. Clouds will increase once again at night. Our weather still looks unsettled Saturday with skies turning cloudy and a round of rain and snow showers passing through the area. Highs should still be in the 40s, so travel problems will be minimal. There may be some lingering daybreak mix Sunday, but we should be dry for the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 40s once again, but temps look to push back into the 50s on Monday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SW 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: NW/NE 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy. Periods of rain... some late mix NORTH? HIGH: 55

TONIGHT: Wind weakens... some clearing possible. LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Chance of rain showers late the day, a mix at night (some ice?) HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Daybreak ice possible, then partly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy with rain and snow showers developing. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Lingering daybreak mix. Clearing skies later. HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain showers developing. HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

