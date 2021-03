(Gray News) - Grammy winner B.J. Thomas has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving treatment at a local health care facility in Texas and is “hopeful for a complete recovery.”

Statement from BJ Thomas pic.twitter.com/qirooNJfbT — BJ Thomas (@TheBJThomas) March 23, 2021

