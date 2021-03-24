Badgers’ Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin senior forward Micah Potter has announced on Twitter he will not be returning to the Badgers men’s basketball team next season.

Thank you Badger Nation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SeR9hcv4BW — Micah Potter (@BigJam_23) March 24, 2021

Potter was Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer this season with an average of 12.6 points per game. He added 6.1 rebounds. The Ohio State transfer started 23 games over two seasons with the Badgers.

The NCAA is allowing seniors to return next year, if they choose. This past season Wisconsin returned seven seniors on the squad. The Badgers season ended with a 76-63 loss to No. 1 seed Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

When asked after the game on Sunday if any players would return, Badgers head coach Greg Gard said he wasn’t sure who would be returning.

“I don’t have any presumptions,” Gard said. “I don’t know. I’ll give them some time to marinate from this and let the emotional sting of all this, of the finality of a season dissipate a little bit, and then I’ll get a chance to talk to them. But right now, I don’t know. And I’m not going to guess.”

Other seniors, guards D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison and forwards Nathan Reuvers and Aleem Ford all gave hints they may not return next season.

