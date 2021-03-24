Advertisement

Assembly Speaker calls on businesses to bring workers back in July

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos gives the Republican response to the Governor's State of the State...
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos gives the Republican response to the Governor's State of the State address (file image)(WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is calling on the state’s business community to “step up” and return workers to offices around the Fourth of July.

Vos and Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu also joined together Wednesday in praising Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration for its vaccination efforts.

They spoke during a virtual event hosted by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the state’s largest business lobbying group.

LeMahieu says he is encouraged by the trends in Wisconsin. Vos says he wants to see workers back in offices this summer to avoid a prolonged “pandemic hangover.”

