Appleton East’s Emily La Chapell commits to Marquette

First Team All-State junior guard picks Golden Eagles
Appleton East junior guard Emily La Chapell playing defense in a 2019 regular season game...
Appleton East junior guard Emily La Chapell playing defense in a 2019 regular season game against Kimberly High School.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton East junior guard Emily La Chapell announced on Twitter Wednesday she has committed to play basketball at Marquette University.

La Chapell led the Patriots this past season in scoring, averaging 19.5 points per game while adding 6.7 rpg and 5 assists. The Associated Press recently named her to the first team All-State.

“I am beyond excited and blessed to announce that I will be staying home in Wisconsin and playing under @CoachDuffy and staff at Marquette University,” La Chapell tweeted.

