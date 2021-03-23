Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate votes to take control of state’s share of federal virus money

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Senate has voted to take control of the state’s share of the $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus package away from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Instead, lawmakers would have the ability to decide how to spend the estimated $5.7 billion coming for state and local governments.

It was one of several coronavirus-related bills the Legislature was voting on Tuesday.

The Republican-controlled Assembly also passed bills that would prohibit the government and employers from requiring people to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

It also approved a measure prohibiting the closure of churches during a pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Remains of missing woman found on Menominee Reservation
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
A roadway crash.
Driver dies in fiery crash in Oconto County
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Coronavirus generic
DHS: 15% of Wisconsin population has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Beas Rizo
Man formally charged following weekend stabbing in Green Bay
Green Bay city leaders work to build trust with local AAPI community
Green Bay city leaders work to build trust with local AAPI community
Oshkosh council gives the green light for Waterfest concerts to return
Oshkosh council gives the green light for Waterfest concerts to return
Wisconsin Capitol (Associated Press photo)
Wisconsin Assembly OKs election investigation
In the wake of recent hate crimes across the country against AAPI community, city leaders are...
Green Bay city leaders work to build trust with local AAPI community