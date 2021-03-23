Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans want control over federal virus money

Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin Capitol(NBC15)
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The fight over control of Wisconsin’s share of the $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus package ramps up Tuesday in the state Legislature, with Republicans voting on a bill to take away Democratic Gov. Tony Evers ability to decide how to spend the estimated $5.7 billion coming for state and local governments.

The GOP-controlled Legislature was also slated to give final approval to measures that would prohibit employers and the government from requiring people to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and not allow churches to be shut down due to the pandemic.

Evers is expected to veto all of the measures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
A roadway crash.
Driver dies in fiery crash in Oconto County
Police: Remains of missing woman found on Menominee Reservation
File image
People with certain medical conditions now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
COVID in Wisconsin
Nearly 1 in 2 adults 65+ complete COVID-19 vaccinations; state reports no COVID-19 deaths, 338 new cases

Latest News

Johnson says he doesn’t regret comments made on radio show, some lawmakers call for his resignation
Rush Limbaugh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom at State of the Union. (CNN)
Wisconsin official sorry for posting Limbaugh deserves to be in hell
The central University of Wisconsin-Madison campus are pictured in an aerial view during autumn...
Republicans block Gov. Evers’ building budget for now
Ron Johnson in Eau Claire
INTERVIEW: Will Ron Johnson run again?