“When the trust is broken, who do you go to?” Family files complaint against local assisted living facility

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - In the last year, families across the country have grappled with a COVID-19 crisis in nursing or assisted living facilities. Wisconsin is no exception.

First Alert Investigation found the state has investigated thousands of complaints over the past year from families with loved ones in long-term care facilities.

One family is speaking out and sharing their story, asking us to look into concerns they have about care their mother recently received.

The family and the facility’s owner have very different views of what happened a few months ago.

“SOMETHING’S NOT RIGHT”

“I called my oldest brother and I said, ‘I think I just saw mom for the last time,’” Larry Bonde recalls.

Larry Bonde and his sister, Lucy Bellerud are thankful that mid-January day was not the last time they’d see their mother, 86-year-old Betty.

Betty was living at Oak Creek Assisted Living in Kiel. She’d lived there happily for several years. On one Wednesday morning, staffed called to say Betty wasn’t feeling well.

“Both Lucy and myself contacted my mom. She said that she didn’t understand why she was weak. She didn’t really feel ill, but she said something’s not right,” says Larry Bonde.

Lucy Bellerud recalls, “We had talked and we said, ‘well, let’s just give it a day and we’ll see how it goes.’”

The siblings say they were told Betty’s COVID-19 tests were negative. By Friday, Betty’s condition worsened. Larry received a call.

“It’s my mother. I thought she was stroking out. She started babbling, making absolutely no sense, saying she’s only half-dressed, she’s falling out of her chair,” Larry says.

Larry called Oak Creek Assisted Living. Staff said it was a good idea for him to come to the home. Despite the facility being in a lockdown for a positive COVID-19 case, Larry raced to Oak Creek. Soon after, he called an ambulance.

“The employees weren’t all wearing masks when I entered at that time,” says Bonde. “They did as I approached and I came in.”

At the hospital, Betty was diagnosed with pneumonia. The next day, her COVID-19 test came back positive.

“I would say the first 48 hours we didn’t think she’d make it,” says Lucy.

COMPLAINT FILED

Betty received convalescent plasma and is now recovering in another facility. She’s looking for a new place to live because of what Larry and Lucy say they saw happening before a COVID-19 outbreak at Oak Creek. It prompted the family to file a formal complaint with Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Division of Quality Assurance, who oversees and regulates care facilities. The state has not yet made a determination on their complaint, but the facility has a clean record with DHS. Oak Creek did not have its first COVID-19 case until nine months into the pandemic.

“The no masking at the facility was an issue that I raised with them well over a month before their first confirmed case,” said Lucy.

Lucy Bellerud is a respiratory therapist at a local hospital. She’s been on the pandemic frontline for the last year. She says she and other family members on separate occasions noticed Oak Creek staff not wearing masks. She took it up with management.

“After the first COVID case, I then decided to contact the owner because I had talked to more family members, at least six family members, that said they had been in that facility and have witnessed staff coming in and out of our mother’s room without masks on,” Bellerud says.

Larry Bonde showed us a text message from the manager of the facility. It was five days after Betty went into the hospital. The message states that she wanted to “personally apologize for what happened.” The manager stated that she “put in place a sign on sheet for all PPE equipment” and if it wasn’t worn “write ups will be enforced.”

Larry Bonde shared a text from the manager of Oak Creek Assisted Living. (Larry Bonde)

OAK CREEK RESPONDS

First Alert Investigation spoke with the owner on the phone several times. She provided us a written statement. She is adamant PPE was worn. “Compliance with CDC recommendations as well as our own protocols is mandatory for all our employees and has been followed since inception, and has been documented in patient files.”

The owner says Oak Creek “implemented and maintained very strict and rigid COVID-19 protocols including communications with family members of residents, and the requirement that all staff wear PPE at all times when and where appropriate.” The owner says they’ve spent “thousands of dollars in purchasing all necessary PPE, sanitizer and other cleaning and safety products directly related to CDC recommended protocols and has invested significant time and resources to ensure the ongoing safety of all our residents.”

Full statement from Oak Creek Assisted Living (WBAY)

Lucy Bellerud says she raised concerns after she says she saw staff not changing PPE between residents.

“So when I went to clean out her room, they’re all in gown, glove, mask, shield, but they’re still touching the same people. So it kind of defeats the whole purpose,” Bellerud says.

The owner emphatically denies that claim. “Other than this single allegation, which we strongly deny, we have not been made aware of any breach nor have we received a single complaint regarding our staff not strictly adhering to these mandates.”

Larry and Lucy say they were told of the first COVID-19 positive resident two weeks before their mom got sick in January, and know others got the virus too. Oak Creek tells us HIPPA prevents the facility for saying how many other residents contracted COVID-19.

The owner is adamant Oak Creek did nothing wrong. “This [family’s complaint] is a completely false allegation,” reads a statement from the facility. “The safety, security and care of our residents is and always has been 100% of our focus - every single hour of every single day - without exception. We have an absolutely excellent record with every agency that oversees our facility, and we have an outstanding reputation in the community.”

Oak Creek does not have any registered deficiencies with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Larry Bonde asks, “What do you do? Like Lucy said, the trust is broken. So when the trust is broken, who do you go to?”

Again, Bonde has filed a complaint with DHS’ Division of Quality Assurance, citing concerns about masks and PPE. Bonde received a letter from the state that says they are being bombarded with similar complaints, but will open an investigation.

“I want people to know that we’re upset and what other families can do so this never happens again,” says Larry.

This case prompted First Alert Investigation to dig through records of other assisted living and similar facilities across our area. On Wednesday, we report on what has health officials afraid of what will happen when the pandemic ends.

