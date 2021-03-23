Wetland restoration project announced, target areas include Bay of Green Bay, Lake Michigan shoreline

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Audubon Society has announced a plan to restore hundreds of thousands of acres of wetlands around the Great Lakes after looking at declining bird populations.

One of the environmental group’s target areas is the Bay of Green Bay.

“The birds are telling us that it’s time to act on behalf of the Great Lakes, the Great Lakes is a vast, robust system, the largest freshwater ecosystem in the world, and it’s struggling. And we know this because the birds are telling us so,” said Michelle Parker, Executive Director of the Audubon Great Lakes.

During the past 50 years, studies have shown a significant decline in native bird populations around the Great Lakes - some upwards of 80%.

Parker says human activity has harmed habitats and water quality.

“There’s invasive species, pollution, coastal degradation, development, anything you can imagine, it’s probably here in the Great Lakes region stressing the system,” said Parker.

Calling it a critical time to turn the tide, Audubon Great Lakes has identified 12 high-priority coastal regions that are critical to restoring the health of the system.

One of the regions is the entire shoreline surrounding Green Bay, as well as the Lake Michigan coastline from Door County south to Two Rivers.

While Audubon plans to take the lead to plan, design, engineer and implement wetland restoration in partnership with stakeholder groups - anyone who owns a piece of property can do their part to help declining bird populations.

“The problems is most of the ornamental, non-native plants that people use in landscaping are not beneficial to insects and don’t provide the type of fruit that our birds can eat, so the biggest thing I’d say landowners can do on their land is get native plants planted,” said Nat Miller, Audubon Great Lakes Conservation Director.

The local chapter of the National Audubon Society says it is happy to help anyone wanting to plant native plants on their property, or in their back yard.

Plants native to the state are available on the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' website.

