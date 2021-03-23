UW Health begins vaccinating those who are homebound

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - UW Health has started providing COVID-19 vaccines to some of its most vulnerable and isolated patients by taking the vaccine to them.

Julie Slattery is Chief Medical Officer of Care Direct, which is UW Health’s home care affiliate for those who are homebound.

“They’re the most vulnerable population, so that if they would actually acquire the disease it could be fatal for them,” said Slattery.

Slattery says Care Direct got 60 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from DHS a couple weeks ago, allowing them to take vaccines directly to patients in Dane County for the first time.

“The gratitude that me and my team are seeing on the faces of the patients that we are able to vaccinate is amazing,” said Slattery.

But the process involves a lot of logistics.

They have to determine who of their more than 300 patients truly can’t travel to get a vaccine, and figure out the best way to deliver it, since some of the vaccines have to be used within a certain timeframe once the vial is punctured.

“As you can imagine, driving to people’s homes and performing their screening, and making sure that it’s safe for them to receive it, and then also staying with the patients for 15 to 30 minutes after to perform observation of them. You now, it takes a lot more time than patients coming through a drive-thru vaccine clinic,” said Slattery. “We have to be really careful and mindful about the direction we’re heading and how far we’re traveling with the vaccine,” said Slattery.

Prevea Health’s Dr. Ashok Rai told Action 2 News they’re working through some of those same logistics.

“Our homebound population has been definitely top of mind for us throughout this process,” said Dr. Rai.

He says they’ve started putting plans together, working with public health officers and the ADRC to determine best practices for their at-home vaccinations and who should get them.

“Working through all of those mechanics and hopefully soon we’ll be doing homebound patients,” said Dr. Rai.

Slattery says they plan to keep using the allotted doses they receive to help their vulnerable and isolated population feel safe again. They’re just so incredibly relieved and they feel so much safer being able to receive it at home and then, you know, asking ‘When can my granddaughter come and visit me now?’ that kind of thing,” said Slattery. “So, it’s amazing, it definitely brings a tear to your eye.”

Find Dr. Rai’s full comments on Prevea’s planning process regarding vaccinations for homebound patients HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.