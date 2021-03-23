Advertisement

Suspect sought in shooting at Madison homeless shelter

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Generic crime scene tape photo.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a shooting at a Madison homeless shelter has left one man wounded by a shooter who is on the run.

One officer who confronted the armed suspect fired his or her weapon, but did not hit anyone, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Madison police were dispatched to the temporary men’s shelter for a medical issue about 7:30 p.m. Monday. Officers heard gunshots inside the building and confronted the suspect. Police found a man who had been shot and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
A roadway crash.
Driver dies in fiery crash in Oconto County
Police: Remains of missing woman found on Menominee Reservation
File image
People with certain medical conditions now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
COVID in Wisconsin
Nearly 1 in 2 adults 65+ complete COVID-19 vaccinations; state reports no COVID-19 deaths, 338 new cases

Latest News

Police: Nothing dangerous in package left at Appleton PD
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the rain
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the rain
Police investigate a possible drive-by shooting on Green Bay's east side. March 23, 2021.
Police investigating possible drive-by shooting on Green Bay’s east side
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Here comes the rain
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Here comes the rain