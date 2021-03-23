STEADY, WIDESPREAD RAIN ARRIVES LATER TODAY

A few spotty showers will be possible over the course of today, but rain will not be too widespread... at first. Temperatures will be mild with middle and upper 50s this afternoon. The better chance of more widespread, steadier rain arrives by the late afternoon or into this evening.

Look for widespread rain showers to continue overnight and into Wednesday. There is the potential for half an inch to an inch of rain across Northeast Wisconsin. Winds today will be out of the east around 10 mph. They’ll turn to the southwest on Wednesday, and should be a bit stronger... gusting to 25 mph. As this weathermaker pulls away Wednesday evening, there may be a few spotty snow showers NORTH, but no accumulation is expected.

We should be dry Thursday morning, and you may spot some sunshine peeking through the clouds. But, clouds will fill back in as a potent storm system passes to our southeast. Low pressure will be close enough to clip eastern Wisconsin with a round of afternoon/evening rain. Some light snow may mix in as well through the night and into Friday morning. If we see any accumulation, it should be minimal. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the lower half of the 40s.

The unsettled weather continues this weekend with another chance for rain-snow showers on Saturday. Highs should be a bit milder this weekend, but not quite as warm as the spell of weather that’s about to end. Look for temps to push into the upper half of the 40s with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Clouds should begin to decrease late Sunday with mostly sunny skies next Monday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SE/SW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy with spotty showers through midday. Rain more likely this evening. HIGH: 58

TONIGHT: Rain likely. Still mild for March. LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Periods of rain... some late mix NORTH? HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A mix of rain and snow showers deevlops late. HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Morning snow possible, some clearing late. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spotty, light mix of rain-snow possible. HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Early clouds with a few sprinkles/flurries lingering. Clearing late. Blustery. HIGH: 45 LOW:28

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly milder. HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

