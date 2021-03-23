Missing Allouez woman found, Silver Alert canceled

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 3/23:

A Silver Alert for an Allouez woman has been canceled.

Nancy Joan Funk, 66, has been found and she is safe, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The DOJ did not release information about where she was found.

Nancy walked away from her care facility one Libal Street about 7:00 Monday night.

INITIAL REPORT

A Silver Alert is issued in Brown County for a missing woman, Nancy Funk, age 66.

The sheriff’s office says Nancy was last seen at the care facility where she lives on Libal Street in Allouez about 7:00 Monday night. It’s believed she is walking in the area.

Nancy is described as white woman, 5′03″, 130 lbs., with green eyes, long blonde hair, and a nose piercing. Her picture is at the top of this article.

She may be carrying an animatronic cat.

Nancy is believed to be wearing all light colored clothing and lots of jewelry. She has a black “Castle” jacket with green trim that may have some reflective material.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-391-7450.

