RAINY PERIODS AHEAD

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Turning breezy tonight with periods of rain. More wind and rain is expected into the better part of Wednesday. Rainfall totals will average around one-half inch or so. Wednesday will still be mild with high temperatures in the 50s, thanks to a breezy south wind. That wind shifts to the North by Thursday bringing in cooler, though more seasonal air (40s). A few rain showers are possible Thursday, but the main time period to watch will be Thursday night into Friday. there will be a chance of rain, snow or a mix... And that could include some freezing rain or drizzle. Be alerted to the possibility of slippery roads early Friday Morning. Another round of rain (some mix?) will be possible over the weekend. Keep checking back for more details...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SE BEC SW 10-25+ MPH

THURSDAY: NW-N 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Periods of rain. Turning breezy. Still mild for March. LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Periods of rain... some late mix NORTH? HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Chance of rain showers during the day, a mix at night (some ice?) HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Daybreak snow or ice possible. Mostly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spotty, light mix of rain-snow possible. HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Early clouds with a few sprinkles/flurries lingering. Clearing later. Blustery. HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly milder. HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Chance of showers. HIGH: 51

