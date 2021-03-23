Police investigating possible drive-by shooting on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting on the Green Bay’s east side.

At about 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the report of shots fired in the area of Humboldt Road and Van Caster Drive.

Officers say they saw a “disturbance” outside a home in the area. The people involved in that disturbance ran away.

Officers searched the area and found some damage. They are investigating whether it was caused by a shooting or the disturbance.

Green Bay Police are not sure if the disturbance and reports of a shooting are related.

Officers found no one with injuries.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.