Oshkosh North students promote message to “Stop Asian Hate”

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh North High School students are spreading their “Stop Asian Hate” message, across the country.

The Communities Program at Oshkosh North High School takes learning outside of the classroom and encourages participants to solve a problem. The group’s most recent project was to “Stop Asian Hate.”

“As we were watching the news cycle this just kept creeping up and creeping up. We actually had another project planned at the time and we couldn’t ignore this,” says Rick Leib, social studies teacher and co-founder of the Communities Program.

The students studied the issue. “I wasn’t really aware of the huge increase in Asian hate crimes until we learned about this project. And I didn’t know it was as big of an issue as it was, so I really got awareness for myself about how all of these people are getting discriminated for their race which shouldn’t happen,” says sophomore Allison Salzsieder.

They then put together a presentation on the problem and shared it virtually with middle school students across the country.

“Here in northern New Hampshire we might not see it as prevalently as they see in Oshkosh where there happens to be a higher Asian American population, so that’s what I like to think they get out of it,” says Mallory Langkau, a teacher in New Hampshire.

After speaking to the students about the ongoing issue of anti-Asian American sentiment, the Oshkosh students put the middle schoolers through a short quiz before asking them to sign on in support of legislation to stop Asian hate.

According to Oshkosh freshman Caden Harrison, “We’re hoping to spread awareness and have them speak out for themselves and kind of have a part in ending this Asian hate.”

It was an eye opening presentation for the students who are excited to take action. New Hampshire sixth grader, Delainey Parks adds, “Asian hate should be stopped because Asian people are people too and they shouldn’t be hated on.”

