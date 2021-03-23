Missing woman’s family seek justice and answers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of a woman from the Menominee Reservation is grieving after her remains are found. Katelyn Kelley, 22, went missing June of last year.

“It’s made us more aware, the dangers and how times have changed. It’s brought us a lot closer I think,” said Michelle Kelley, the mother of Katelyn Kelley.

Last seen in the city of Shawano last summer, Katelyn Kelley would have been 23 by now.

“No matter how close you are with your kids, something like this..it’s unfortunate but it does happen, it’s a parent’s worst nightmare,” said Michelle Kelley.

Closure is one thing, but justice is the next step. The family wants to know what happened to Katelyn.

“I am kind of relieved, because I don’t have to wonder where she is anymore but I still want justice and whoever is responsible comes forward or gets caught because that will help in the closure for the family,” said Michelle Kelley.

Michelle Kelley said her daughter was an outgoing girl and loved being with family. That’s how they want everyone to remember her.

Police have not released where Katelyn’s remains were found. Action 2 News will continue to follow this story and release more details as they become available.

