Kaukauna Fire Department gets new life-saving CPR device

KAUKUANA, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna firefighters now have a new life-saving device at their disposal. It’s called the LUCAS CPR device and it will help provide higher quality CPR.

The department now has two thanks to three area organizations.

The device can be the difference during a life or death situation if someone is under cardiac arrest.

“In a lot of communities, there’s no real effort or dedicated effort given, survival rates can be as low as 5%, we feel that with some real effort we can improve that number drastically here,” said Fire Chief Jake Carrel with the Kaukauna Fire Department.

Three area organizations have made it all possible through donations and grant money including BayCare Clinic, Firehouse Subs, and Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

“In a community like Kaukauna where they may respond to a local industrial business like the paper mill, it’s very difficult to get in and out of these facilities, if you can put a device on a patient, to help expedite them and continue cpr while you’re doing that, we know the benefits will be exponential,” said Dr. Ryan Murphy, BayCare Clinic Emergency Physician.

For first responders, CPR needs to be at a consistent rate and depth and the LUCAS device which fits most people, does just that.

“We are a relatively small agency, we’re responding with as little as 4 people, to a cardiac arrest event and 6 is optimum, so this does allow us to get that device on, frees up hands to do other important things like IV, medications, advanced airways, and so forth,” said Fire Chief Carrel.

