Former Kaukauna star Jordan McCabe enter transfer portal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Kaukauna High School star Jordan McCabe announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he is transferring from West Virginia. The junior guard averaged just 2.2 point per game this season.

“This has been easily the hardest decision I have ever had to make in my life but it is a leap of faith I believe I have to take,” McCabe tweeted. “I will be transferring from West Virginia University and keeping all options open going into this upcoming season. Thank you Mountaineer Nation, I will always love you.”

McCabe played just 11 minutes in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

