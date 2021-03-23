Advertisement

Former Kaukauna star Jordan McCabe enter transfer portal

McCabe transfers from West Virginia
West Virginia guard Jordan McCabe (5) works against TCU guard RJ Nembhard (22) in the first...
West Virginia guard Jordan McCabe (5) works against TCU guard RJ Nembhard (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Kaukauna High School star Jordan McCabe announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he is transferring from West Virginia. The junior guard averaged just 2.2 point per game this season.

“This has been easily the hardest decision I have ever had to make in my life but it is a leap of faith I believe I have to take,” McCabe tweeted. “I will be transferring from West Virginia University and keeping all options open going into this upcoming season. Thank you Mountaineer Nation, I will always love you.”

McCabe played just 11 minutes in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

