Booze-to-go approved by Wisconsin Senate

The bill was previously approved by the Assembly, and now goes to Evers
bars
bars
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin state Senate has overwhelmingly approved a pair of bills loosening restrictions on alcohol to-go in hopes of bolstering business for bars, restaurants and grocery stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the bill, any Class B alcohol license holder could sell mixed drinks and wine by the glass to go with a “tamper-evident” seal. The drinks could be sold for pickup only, not delivery.

The Senate approved the bill on a 28-2 vote with no debate.

As previously reported, the Assembly passed it last week.

It now goes to Gov. Tony Evers.

More than 30 states have similar laws.

RELATED: Lawmaker proposes “cocktails to go” to help restaurants, bars through pandemic

The second bill would allow people to order alcohol from grocery stores and taverns online or by phone and pick it up in a parking space associated with the seller.

The Senate passed the measure on a voice vote with no debate.

It now goes to the Assembly.

