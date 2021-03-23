Behind the scenes of the new EPIC Event Center

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re getting our first peak inside a new entertainment venue for concerts and other live shows coming to the Green Bay area.

The EPIC Event Center is scheduled to open April 15th.

Just across from Bay Park Square, on the site of a former Gordman’s store on Holmgren Way, construction is now wrapping up on the venue, which is part of a dream owner Mark Skogen says began five years ago.

“This opportunity came up, a friend of mine owned the building and I started thinking, wow, this is in a good location, hotels, restaurants. This is the right size, right ceiling heights and it got me really excited again to make this happen,” said Skogen.

The EPIC Event Center has the capacity to host up to 21 hundred people, for concerts, live shows, and private events.

However, to account for social distancing the crowd will be capped at around 400 per night, at least initially.

Plus, special pods will be in place, to keep people spread out.

General Manager Melissa Toonen said, “We plan on having about 70 shows a year. We plan on being open about three times a week. We want this to be a place where everybody can just, you know, what do you want to do tonight, let’s see what’s going on at Epic.”

With more people now getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the hope is, the demand for live events will also pick up in the coming months.

Skogen added, “It’s hard to predict how people will feel generally about being around crowds but there’s others, I really believe that pent up desire to be out and about and do shoulder to shoulder things like they use to and for how, we’re going to make sure it’s very safe with how we’re going to open up with shows but I can’t wait until we’re bumping into each other again.”

You can buy tickets either at the door, or online.

