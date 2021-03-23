Arizona man sentenced to federal prison for sending child porn to undercover Wisconsin FBI agent

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - An Arizona man has been sentenced to federal prison in Wisconsin for distribution of child pornography.

Dale L. Bauwens, 35, was arrested as part of Operation Kick Boxer focused on child pornography and child sex abuse cases.

On March 22, Eastern Wisconsin Senior District Judge William Griesbach sentenced Bauwens to five years in federal prison.

Bauwens pleaded guilty to knowingly distributing child pornography. As part of a plea agreement another charge was dismissed.

In January 2020, an Online Covert Employee of the Milwaukee Division of the FBI gained access to messenger chat groups with a focus on sharing child pornography. Bauwens shared a video of an infant being assaulted with the covert employee located in the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

The FBI served a subpoena on the chat group’s host and got an email and IP address for Dale Bauwens, located in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

They found Bauwens’ address and served search warrants at his home. Federal investigators say he admitted to saving child pornography on his phone.

When asked if he had distributed child porn, Bauwens responded, “technically, yes.”

Once released from prison, Bauwens will serve five years on supervised release. He will have to register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Milwaukee, Green Bay, and Phoenix Offices, and the Winnebago County Sheriffs’ Office.

