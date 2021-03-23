Area survey aims to find how pandemic has impacted Northeast Wisconsin women

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Researchers say they’re expecting a new study to reveal how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted women in Northeast Wisconsin.

Those researchers want to know how local data aligns with the national assertion that women have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Listen to the full interview above to find out what a local survey is looking for, and the importance of the information.

CLICK HERE to take the survey, which ends April 23.

Action 2 News is told a Spanish translation of the survey will soon be available.

