Advertisement

Area survey aims to find how pandemic has impacted Northeast Wisconsin women

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Researchers say they’re expecting a new study to reveal how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted women in Northeast Wisconsin.

Those researchers want to know how local data aligns with the national assertion that women have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Listen to the full interview above to find out what a local survey is looking for, and the importance of the information.

CLICK HERE to take the survey, which ends April 23.

Action 2 News is told a Spanish translation of the survey will soon be available.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Remains of missing woman found on Menominee Reservation
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
A roadway crash.
Driver dies in fiery crash in Oconto County
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Coronavirus generic
DHS: 15% of Wisconsin population has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Beas Rizo
Man formally charged following weekend stabbing in Green Bay
Green Bay city leaders work to build trust with local AAPI community
Green Bay city leaders work to build trust with local AAPI community
Oshkosh council gives the green light for Waterfest concerts to return
Oshkosh council gives the green light for Waterfest concerts to return
Wisconsin Capitol (Associated Press photo)
Wisconsin Assembly OKs election investigation
In the wake of recent hate crimes across the country against AAPI community, city leaders are...
Green Bay city leaders work to build trust with local AAPI community