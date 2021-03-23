Advertisement

Police: Nothing dangerous in package left at Appleton PD

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have given the all clear after an investigation into a suspicious package at the department.

Officers say the package “has been determined to not have anything dangerous or illegal.” They did not release additional information. Action 2 News will update this story when we learn more.

Officers closed down traffic on S Elm Street between W Lawrence and W 8th Street during the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
A roadway crash.
Driver dies in fiery crash in Oconto County
Police: Remains of missing woman found on Menominee Reservation
File image
People with certain medical conditions now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
COVID in Wisconsin
Nearly 1 in 2 adults 65+ complete COVID-19 vaccinations; state reports no COVID-19 deaths, 338 new cases

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the rain
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the rain
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Suspect sought in shooting at Madison homeless shelter
Police investigate a possible drive-by shooting on Green Bay's east side. March 23, 2021.
Police investigating possible drive-by shooting on Green Bay’s east side
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Here comes the rain
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Here comes the rain