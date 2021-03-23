Police: Nothing dangerous in package left at Appleton PD

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have given the all clear after an investigation into a suspicious package at the department.

Officers say the package “has been determined to not have anything dangerous or illegal.” They did not release additional information. Action 2 News will update this story when we learn more.

Officers closed down traffic on S Elm Street between W Lawrence and W 8th Street during the investigation.

Update- the package @AppletonPD_WI has been determined to not have anything dangerous or illegal. Thank you for your patience. — Appleton Police (@AppletonPD_WI) March 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.