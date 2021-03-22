Wisconsin dentists will be allowed to give COVID-19 vaccine

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin dentists will be allowed to administer the COVID-19 vaccine after completing a training course.

Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill Monday that allows dentists to give COVID-19 and flu shots after finishing an eight hour course and training on storage, protocols, technique and emergency procedures. They’ll also have to learn about record keeping and must have liability insurance.

“Wisconsin has been consistently at the top as a leader in the nation in getting available shots in arms, and that’s in part because Wisconsinites are always ready to roll up their sleeves and help,” said Gov. Evers. “It’s all hands on deck and dentists have the right knowledge and experience to get shots in arms quickly and safely, and we know we can use their help to get this done and to put the pandemic behind us.”

CLICK HERE to read the law.

On Monday, Wisconsin opened up COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to two million residents who have medical conditions.

Unsure if you’re eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine? CLICK HERE to find out who can get the shot in Wisconsin.

Need to make an appointment? CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team guide to getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.