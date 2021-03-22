WI Hospital Association Study: pandemic accelerated worker shortages, encouraged telemedicine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Hospital Association released its annual report and it shows the impact the pandemic has had on the state’s workforce in 2020.

“I would say it would be hard to ignore the impact of COVID-19,” said Ann Zenk, Wisconsin Hospital Association’s Vice-President of workforce and clinical practice.

“Shortages of workers at entry level positions like certified nursing assistants or surgical techs,” said Zenk. “Shortages also persist in advanced practice clinicians like physician assistants, nurse practitioner, and registered nurse anesthetists.”

Zenk said the pandemic also forced them to realize what the future would look like if they can’t grow the workforce fast enough.

“We saw shortages in nurses for instance, which is something we have not had to experience for a decade or more in Wisconsin,” said Zenk.

Zenk said Wisconsin is also in the midst of a ‘silver tsunami’, the aging baby boomer population is getting ready to retire.

“We also know that it’s not just our general population that’s aging, it’s our healthcare workforce. So just when demand is increasing, we’re having a smaller available workforce, due to retirements,” said Zenk.

While there are a lot of challenges pinpointed in the 2020 report, it’s not all bad. Zenk said a retiring workforce means there’s more room for future workers. Zenk said ‘growing our own workforce’ needs to be top priority in Wisconsin moving forward.

“We know that if you take a Wisconsin citizen or someone with ties to Wisconsin, put them through Wisconsin medical school to become a physician and then provide a Wisconsin residency, there’s an 86% chance that physician is going to stay in Wisconsin to practice and that’s what we need,” said Zenk. “We need to retain the health care professionals that we grow.”

Zenk said WHA, along with the Department of Health Services, is already trying to do that through training grants and more residency slots. Zenk also mentioned, what she calls, the Dr. Anthony Fauci effect.

“COVID-19 has really shone the spotlight on the important and meaningful work that healthcare professionals do. We’re already seeing that effect in increased medical school enrollments, schools of nursing are receiving more applications so it’s too soon to say but we certainly are seeing increased interest in health care careers,” said Zenk.

The pandemic highlighted solutions and advances in technology, making more people comfortable with telemedicine. Zenk said that will also be a focus in the future so they can reach a wider range of people in need of healthcare.

“We’re gonna have an opportunity to keep exploring better and better and more efficient ways to utilize telemedicine,” said Zenk.

Although the pandemic may subside, the issues accelerated by it will need to be addressed soon.

“We’ll all need to work together to make those solutions work for Wisconsin,” said Zenk.

