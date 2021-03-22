Two Manitowoc residents arrested following drug investigation

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say two people have been arrested on drug charges following an investigation by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators discovered two Manitowoc residents had been traveling to the Milwaukee area and taking drugs back to the Manitowoc County area for distribution.

Authorities identified the residents as 35-year-old Steven Khail and 34-year-old Melissa Jagemann.

Authorities say two people have been arrested following a drug investigation in Manitowoc County. (Manitowoc Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office says investigators were familiar with Khail and Jagemann, and had previously made controlled purchases from those same people at Manitowoc area hotels. After doing surveillance work, investigators found Khail and Jagemann were returning from the Milwaukee area over the weekend.

Deputies and members of the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a suspect vehicle on Saturday near the Village of Cleveland on County Highway LS, where authorities say they found 66 grams of Fentanyl, as well as 22 grams of ‘Black Tar’ Heroin, as well as some methamphetamine.

Both Khail and Jagemann were charged with the following:

Possession of Heroin with Intent to Deliver

Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Deliver

Possession of Methamphetamine

In addition, the Sheriff’s Office charged Khail and Jagemann as a result of controlled purchases done by the Metro Drug Unit earlier this year in February.

Charges from that incident include Delivery of Heroin and Delivery of Fentanyl.

The Sheriff’s Office says both Khail and Jagemann had bail hearings Monday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incidents are still being investigated, and no other details are being released at this time.

Narcotics seized by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office following a drug investigation on Saturday, March 20. (Manitowoc Co. Sheriff's Office)

